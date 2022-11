Not Available

Little Trip: Chairperson Ayako (Kaho Takashima) and Yuki (Honoka Miki), who sometimes skips school, become close. They run away. Rakugaki Uwagaki: Satomi (Sumire Sato) used to be a member of art club, but she stopped drawing. Due to a cultural festival, she decides to draw again. Baion: Kuroi (Aoi Koizumi) likes recording the sounds of daily life. One day, she meets Rika (Mayu Matsuoka). Rika begins to enjoy recording the sounds of daily life with Kuroi.