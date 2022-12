Not Available

Film transfer of "Hōkūleʻa, Star of Gladness," directed by Tip Davis in 1975. This documentary covers the birth of Hōkūleʻa; from the waʻa (canoe) being built to its first launch at Hakipuʻu/Kualoa across the archipelago. Features Herb Kane, Ben Finney, and other Polynesian Voyaging Society members; Sam Kaʻai.