HŌKŪLEʻA: THE PROUD VOYAGE HOME

This one hour program reviews the 2-year, 16,000 mile journey of the Polynesian Voyaging Society's double-hulled canoe Hōkūleʻa as it retraced the major migratory routes of the ancient Polynesians. The canoe and her crew visited Tonga, Sāmoa, Tahiti and New Zealand, and navigation was done without instruments. Elisa Yadao and Cliff Watson of KGMB cover the story of the nearly month long 2,800 mile sail back to Hawaii, and a look back at the voyage of rediscovery. This program is part of the series called He Waʻa He Honua -- The Earth is Our Canoe, that pays tribute to the sweeping cultural renaissance that began in the 1970s and will continue with the environmental revitalization lead by Hokule’a and her upcoming 44-month circumnavigation of the Pacific (the Pacific Sail).