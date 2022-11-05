Hokus Pokus

Not Available

The stooges are taking care of their invalid friend Mary who is confined to wheelchair. What they don't is that Mary is only faking her disability to swindle the insurance company. When the boys witness a hypnotist, "The Great Svengarlic", doing his act on the street, they think he might be able to hypnotize Mary so she can walk. Instead, they become subjects for his show and are hypnotized into walking out on a flagpole high above the ground. When they come out of their trance and realize their predicament, they fall into a window, startling Mary, who jumps from her wheelchair just as the insurance adjuster is about to hand her a check.