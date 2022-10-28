Not Available

Hokus Pokus Alfons Åberg

  • Animation
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Albert thinks he is old enough to get a dog, as he's now seven. He tries to convince dad that he's not too young, even if he has an imaginary best friend to help him solve his problems. He gets new hope, when he gets to know a magician. But is magic what's needed to get father's understanding and a dog?

Cast

Henrik Forsbak LangfeldtAlbert Åberg (voice)
Kim HaugenDad (voice)
Fredrik M. FrafjordViktor (voice)
Linnea Aksnes-PehrsonMilla (voice)
Hallvard LydvoThe Magician (voice)
Inger TeienSingoalla (voice)

Images