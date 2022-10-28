Hokus Pokus Alfons Åberg

Albert thinks he is old enough to get a dog, as he's now seven. He tries to convince dad that he's not too young, even if he has an imaginary best friend to help him solve his problems. He gets new hope, when he gets to know a magician. But is magic what's needed to get father's understanding and a dog?
|Henrik Forsbak Langfeldt
|Albert Åberg (voice)
|Kim Haugen
|Dad (voice)
|Fredrik M. Frafjord
|Viktor (voice)
|Linnea Aksnes-Pehrson
|Milla (voice)
|Hallvard Lydvo
|The Magician (voice)
|Inger Teien
|Singoalla (voice)
