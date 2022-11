Not Available

This is the first UK film biography of the world-renowned Japanese artist Katsushika Hokusai (1760-1849), whose print 'The Great Wave' is as globally famous as Leonardo's 'Mona Lisa'. With Andy Serkis reading the voice of Hokusai, the film features artists David Hockney and Maggi Hambling and passionate scholars who study, admire and venerate this great Japanese master.