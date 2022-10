Not Available

Hal Holbrook's Mark Twain is an icon of American theater. Since first walking on stage in 1954, Holbrook has performed his one-man show Mark Twain Tonight! for millions on and off Broadway, in all fifty states, in twenty countries, before five U.S. presidents and behind the Iron Curtain. Countless actors and Twain scholars have been influenced by Holbrook's work and his Tony and Emmy Award-winning masterpiece.