Not Available

Conrad Anker is one of the greatest and most notorious professional mountain climbers in history. But at 54, his career in the big mountains is winding down, especially after suffering a heart attack on a climb high in the Himalayas. His friend Alex Wildman is a novice big-wall climber and cardiac nurse with his own history of traumatic illness. Together, they team up to support each other on a climb up Yosemite's El Capitan in Yosemite Valley.