With its sensitive portrayal of trans women employed in sex work, Hold Me Like Before captures an intelligent and intimate part of Costa Rica that is rarely portrayed on film. Verónica (luminous newcomer Jimena Franco) is driven by a need to help people. When a cab she is riding in hits street kid, Tato, she immediately brings him home and tends to his injuries. Verónica’s roommate Greta thinks Tato is trouble but Verónica only sees someone in need of a hand. Drawing well-earned comparisons to Tangerine, Hold Me Like Before’s minimalist plot is rife with emotion and longing, slowly and quietlyworking its way into your heart, where it will stay.