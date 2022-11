Not Available

Usama Alshaibi and Camilla Ha’s short (in essence, a music video for Ha's Chicago-based music project Magic is Küntmaster as it is the latter's composition that provides both the score and the name of the film) "evokes Kenneth Anger and Jack Smith its trippy fantasia of a cannibalistic coven. The wild lighting of HOLD THE SCISSORS leaves much to darkness but what we do glimpse all but obliterates the lines between seduction and repulsion.