Hold On Tight

Holding hands or kissing in public isn't for everyone. When it comes to same sex relationships, showing your love outside of the home is sometimes a complicated personal choice. This short documentary moves between the public and private spaces in which lesbian and gay couples live, and explores small gestures of human connectedness. These gentle interactions not only carry a huge personal significance, but also the potent power to create social change. Yet, for most people, being affectionate beyond the hall door isn't intended as a political statement - it's an expression of love.