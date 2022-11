Not Available

Goofy is tired and bored. He needs a hobby and decides to pursue photography. Wildlife is an excellent choice for photography so Goofy decides to take a grizzly bear's picture. Unfortunately, when Goofy's flash powder explodes, the bear becomes infuriated and chases Goofy through an amusement park and back to his apartment. Fortunately for Goofy, the bear is pleased with the resulting pictures and ultimately sets up a stand giving his "autographed photo" for $10.