Smedley is the manager of Balancing Rock Canyon where various boulders are perched atop high poles. As Smedley explains, the slightest noise is enough to send the rocks tumbling ("You gotta be quieter than a goldfish in a sound-proof aquarium") so it's hardly a surprise that he panics when Chilly Willy arrives selling various loud noisemakers among them firecrackers, a "boomerang brick", a joy buzzer, novelty gun, and exploding telephone.