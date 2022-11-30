Hold Your Hand

Not Available

Vanya and Sonya got married early-contrary to the superstition that early marriage leads to a quick divorce. A year after the birth of their daughter, they go out together to the pub and there they quarrel-it would seem, just like that. But Sonya takes the situation seriously and leaves the house, leaving a note to Vanya – "we must break up". But they will only be able to live without each other for one day – a day of memories and sadness. During this day, they will understand that nothing is more important than being together.