Hold Your Peace is the story of Aiden, a man asked to be the best man at his ex-boyfriend's commitment ceremony. Rather than risk going alone, he finds the most unlikely of dates in his roommate's more 'stereotypical' friend, Lance. As time goes on, he discovers that things are far more complex than he thought he could handle. A gay romantic comedy with a lot of heart, it explores how we all decide who we're going to spend our lives with, and what happens when we try to deny what's really in our hearts.