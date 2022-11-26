Holden Motorsport Torana A9X

Not Available

Holden’s Torana A9X Hatchback hit the racetracks in late 1977 as GMH attempted to halt the big dollar Moffat Ford Dealer Team steamroller that took first and second placings in the 1977 Australian Touring Car Championship. Peter Brock threw down the gauntlet to Allan Moffat at the Sandown 500 with a debut victory in his privateer Torana A9X, but both Moffat and Colin Bond took sweet revenge with a one/two result at Bathurst as lack of development proved costly for the leading Toranas.