Holding Fire is a short documentary that offers a behind-the-scenes look at the work of a grassroots Muslim activist in South Brooklyn during a time of unprecedented Islamophobia. The film follows the trajectory of rising Yemeni-American activist Somia Elrowmeim, an immigrant woman of color, whose work challenges expectations within her own community and reaches for higher positions of power. The film provides timely insights into an activist's transition from organizing to politics, as America gears up for the 2020 elections.