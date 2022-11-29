Not Available

Edited during the BLM rebellions in June 2020, HOLDING THE LINE connects with Saidiya Hartman’s research on waywardness - dreaming and longing for a whole life nurtured in self-compassion, possibility and love, outside of the spectre of racialised violence and surveillance. Curious about how hope for survival, joy and release can manifest in the face of intersecting violences, HOLDING THE LINE suggests the following questions: Is the ability to live free a dream? What WILL freedom feel like?