Filmed in the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, Holdout is a portrait of a classic New Orleanian set against the helicopters and gunshots of a vacant Crescent City. Jimmy is a Mid-City resident who refused to evacuate for the storm. Despite being surrounded by floodwaters for two weeks, he insisted on staying home to take care of his eighteen pets. Shot on the one-year anniversary of the passing of his life long boyfriend, Harry, the film offers a glimpse into the ties that keep New Orleanians together. With engaging candor, Jimmy discusses his survival and shares a view of death that has characterized the city for centuries.