Not Available

Hole 1 is a voyeur's paradise - a gritty tale of what men will do when they're confined. These striking studs are deprived of sunlight and any regular comforts, but they are given one simple luxury: another man to feed their voracious desires. The directors of this two-part feature, Tony Dimarco and Adam Killian, create a rough, run-down institutional world, and they fill the 'Hole' with hung studs and hot bottoms. Every action is caught by closed-circuit monitors that are pumped into every cell.