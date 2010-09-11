Hole in One

Eric, a highly-gifted golfer but radically-undisciplined college undergrad, finds his world drastically altered after losing a golf bet to a pair of sadistic plastic surgeons. Eric's bad-boy attitude lifestyle comes to a screeching halt as he loses his money, his girlfriend, his dignity and his golf swing. Eric and his best friend Tyler decide to take on the doctors, in a final golf match of "Best-Ball" to get his life back and become the man he should have been all along.
|David Ellison
|Tyler Hayden
|Dean Cameron
|Dr. Carlton Piedmont
|Christopher Showerman
|Dr. Hamilton Manning
|Steve Talley
|Eric P. Keller
