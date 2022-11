Not Available

On February 14, 1995, Hole recorded a live acoustic performance in front of an audience at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York City. Along with a string ensemble, Courtney Love, Eric Erlandson, Patty Schemel and Melissa Auf der Maur played 13 songs, a mix of hits off "Live Through This," new material, covers by Duran Duran and Donovan, and unreleased Nirvana track "You Know You're Right." The show aired for the first time on April 18, 1995.