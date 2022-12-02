Not Available

A passel of ornery, redneck law enforcement officers and a trio of kinda-sorta-innocent college kids are thrown together in a backwoods jail in Chi Chi LaRue's latest sizzler, Hole Patrol, for Channel 1 Releasing and Rascal Video. The well-crafted script by Doug Jeffries, the striking videography by Hue Wilde and Adam Killian, the full-throttle performances of the nine-man cast and the ever-inventive direction of LaRue make Hole Patrol a humdinger that may well be one of the best films of the year.