Not Available

Twenty-eight-year-old Georgia is convinced the man of her dreams is "the one that got away" back in high school. When Georgia learns of her high school reunion a week before Christmas, she's ecstatic to finally have her chance to win Craig back. But as she gets to relive high school for a night, she begins to realize it might not be Craig at all who got away, but Ben, an old friend with whom she'd fallen out of touch.