Holiday in Seoul

A hotel bellboy having recently been dumped falls in love with a leg model who's a regular guest at the hotel' she and her lover meet regularly in room 901. One day, her lover gets killed in a hit-and-run accident. Also around this hotel is a telephone operator, whom wishes to waste her time. Her fixation is with a taxi ride. When she gets into a cab, she doesn't tell the driver where to go, and the driver doesn't ask. They just speed along the city at night.