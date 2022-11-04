Holiday in Seoul

A hotel bellboy having recently been dumped falls in love with a leg model who's a regular guest at the hotel' she and her lover meet regularly in room 901. One day, her lover gets killed in a hit-and-run accident. Also around this hotel is a telephone operator, whom wishes to waste her time. Her fixation is with a taxi ride. When she gets into a cab, she doesn't tell the driver where to go, and the driver doesn't ask. They just speed along the city at night.
|Jang Dong-gun
|Taxi Driver
|Kim Min-jong
|Bellboy
|Jin Hee-kyung
|Leg Model
|Choi Jin-sil
|Telephonist
|Lee Kyoung-young
|Jun Hwa-sang
|Cha Seung-won
|Pickpocket
