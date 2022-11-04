Not Available

Holiday in Seoul

  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Cinema Service

A hotel bellboy having recently been dumped falls in love with a leg model who's a regular guest at the hotel' she and her lover meet regularly in room 901. One day, her lover gets killed in a hit-and-run accident. Also around this hotel is a telephone operator, whom wishes to waste her time. Her fixation is with a taxi ride. When she gets into a cab, she doesn't tell the driver where to go, and the driver doesn't ask. They just speed along the city at night.

Cast

Jang Dong-gunTaxi Driver
Kim Min-jongBellboy
Jin Hee-kyungLeg Model
Choi Jin-silTelephonist
Lee Kyoung-youngJun Hwa-sang
Cha Seung-wonPickpocket

View Full Cast >

Images