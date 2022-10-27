Not Available

Holiday Makers

  Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Infinity

A motley of vacationers on a bus headed for a week long vacation at a seaside resort. Among them: a single, moderately famous singer; a nerdy, onanistic man; a couple of old ladies reaching senility; a couple of young gals looking for an amorous adventure; a family with a boy unsure about where he fits sexually; a beautiful woman that, besides working as a trip guide, has pretensions of being a music composer; a couple of gay men; and another family where the parents are stuck in a sexual ice age while their twentyish daughter is looking to connect with a man.

Cast

Jaromír NosekIgnác
Eva HolubováJolana's mother
Adrian JastrabanOskar

Images