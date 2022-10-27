Holiday Reunion

Not Available

Against the ardent wishes of his wife, eleven-year-old son, and sixteen-year-old daughter, ALBERT SNIDER (Judge Reinhold) is determined to have a festive family holiday. Albert doesn't seem to realize that his kids would rather stick needles in their eyes then spend time with their stuffy dad, and his wife is equally fed up by their dull life. When he receives an invitation from his long lost cousin Woodrow (Bryan Cranston), he decides to take his family out to the country for a down-home family holiday. However, Cousin Woodrow and his family turn out to be nuttier than a holiday fruitcake! What follows is a full course meal of nonstop laughs and holiday hilarity when the neurotic 'burbs clash with the hippy hicks from hell in National Lampoon's most outrageous family misadventure yet!