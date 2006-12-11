Holiday Wishes

2006

Danni Hartford, party planner to the King family, wants to find her sister. Britney, the Kings' spoiled 15-year-old daughter, wants a horse. On a nearby horse farm, Rachel is treated like a servant by her foster siblings; all she wants is a real family. When all three girls make wishes at the Christmas dance, Britney and Rachel's souls switch bodies. But the girls soon find their new lives are not exactly what they pictured. When Danni discovers what has happened, she must figure out how to switch the girls back.