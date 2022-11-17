Hölle der Lust

Not Available

Check into your wildest dream. The beckoning glare of the neon sign lures lovely newlywed Nancy into the twenty-dollar-a-night freak show called Squalor Motel. Kim Christy hosts every kink and twist you ever dreamed of, and many you have not. Meet Manny, the obnoxious owner of the motel, a worm in pigs clothing who spies on all the rooms. Meet the lascivious and hard-working Miss Clark, a buxom tease whose main interest is helping the customers dirty their sheets. And meet Dr. Thumbs, the avant-garde doctor who will recharge your batteries. By the time our newlyweds are reunited, poor Nancy has suffered every humiliation and perversion the motel can offer, culminating in an orgy in the sex/rock club The Reptile Room. Dont miss it!