Not Available

A film adaptation of the Holloway book by Robert Macfarlane, Stanley Donwood and Dan Richards. The film was made alongside Macfarlane who has written and recorded its voice-over, Donwood who allowed the use of many of his Holloway inspired prints, composer Richard Skelton who has recorded an entirely new piece of musical score for it, and sound artist, James Bulley who let us use his Holloway recording project. More info can be found here: https://celluloidwickerman.com/2015/01/19/filming-in-the-holloways/