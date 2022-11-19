Not Available

Holly Hobbie and Friends: Secret Adventures

    Not Available

    Not Available

    Not Available

    Not Available

    This Holly Hobbie adventure is full of secrets! Holly learns many lessons about the importance of keeping secrets when she accidentally shares Carrie's secret that she's afraid of the dark. Then, Holly makes it a secret Hey Girls project to help her Mom and Aunt Jesse gather sap for the family's famous maple syrup recipe. When they spill the precious sap, rather than tell the adults, Holly and her best friends, Amy and Carrie, find themselves in a frightful situation - gathering more sap in a scary, dark forest!

