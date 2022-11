Not Available

Holly Holm takes on Miesha Tate this weekend as she returns to the octagon for the first time since knocking out Ronda Rousey. With Conor McGregor fighting on the same bill Notorious has garnered plenty of the pre-UFC 196 build up but the co-main event promises to be a slobberknocker too. Tate, who herself has been in the octagon with Rousey, is her for in her first defence of her UFC women's bantamweight title.