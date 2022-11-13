Holly McCall Collection

Not Available

Holly McCall was an early natural bra-buster in the mid 1070's through the early 1080's. She had a high-pitched, little girl's voice and a curvaceous, sexy body. Holly steamed up the hardcore screen for a few bright years before retiring from the scene completely in 1984. Fans of naturally busty, fair skinned beauties will still find lots to like in these lost Bra Busting rarities! Collected here for the first time ever are Holly's rare loop appearances including: Anal Thrills, In Prison, 3-Way Asshole (with Lisa Thatcher), Swedish Erotica's Get the Gardener, Please Mr. Postman, In Depth Interview, Eager to Please and A Day in the Park (with Susie Nero)! Also included are choice scenes from Holly's greatest feature film performance (1976's The Awakening of Emily), in which she stars as a virginal young teacher introduced to the wanton wonders of sex. Plus much more!