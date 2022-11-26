Not Available

Ambitious, slightly twisted pornographer Dana Vespoli presents “Hollywood Babylon,” a real movie with sophisticated production values and a sinister mystery story framing intense, kinky sex scenes. Voluptuous Sovereign Syre plays an aspiring actress being chewed up by the film industry’s brutally self-serving players. James Deen is a ruthless producer; Steven St. Croix is creepy even by the standards of plastic surgeons. Sovereign bounces from Deen’s casting couch to a freaky “family” relationship with St. Croix and Dana DeArmond (as the good doctor’s wicked wife). She joins Ramon Nomar and stunning Italian beauty Valentina Nappi in a lewd threesome and gets down with Ryan Driller on the beach. All this leads to a nasty, climactic orgy in which James thoroughly manhandles and sodomizes Ms. DeArmond, who joins cigar-puffing St. Croix in dominating and abusing our heroine. Wrapping around the scenes are eerie clues to a mystery unfolding around some unusual usual suspects.