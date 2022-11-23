Not Available

HOLLYWOOD BEAUTY SALON portrays life at an intimate beauty parlor inside of the Germantown Recovery Community, a non-profit mental health facility in Northwest Philadelphia, where staff and clients alike are in the process of recovery. By gathering together to get their hair done, share stories, and support one another, they find a way to rebuild their lives. The documentary-which was work-shopped at the Salon over the course of four years-is also part of the recovery process, and the subjects of the film played an active part in shaping their own narratives and determining their unique individual styles.