2007

Hollywood Dreams

  • Romance
  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 24th, 2007

Studio

Not Available

The tale of a young girl fresh off the bus from Iowa, who falls in love with a sexy and promising young actor, though their relationship threatens to complicate her own obsessive goal of becoming a famous actress. The film perfectly captures the delightful and desperate lives of those chasing dreams in Hollywood: One day they are shuffling down a boardwalk with too many suitcases, and the next they are lounging in contemporary hillside homes with a view of the city. Though neither state is permanent the more desirable one fuels the dream. The story's extraordinary execution portrays Hollywood as the fantastic and insane place that it is. Written by Lane Kneedler, American Film Institute Magazine

Cast

Tanna FrederickMargie Chizek
Justin KirkRobin Mack
David ProvalCaesar DiNatale
Zack NormanKaz Naiman
Melissa LeoAunt Bee
Karen BlackLuna

Images