2002

Hollywood Ending

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 2nd, 2002

Studio

DreamWorks Pictures

Woody Allen stars as Val Waxman, a two-time Oscar winner turned washed-up, neurotic director in desperate need of a comeback. When it comes, Waxman finds himself backed into a corner: Work for his ex-wife Ellie or forfeit his last shot. Is Val blinded by love when he opts for the reconnect? Is love blind when it comes to Ellie's staunch support? Literally and figuratively, the proof is the picture.

Cast

Woody AllenVal
George HamiltonEd
Téa LeoniEllie
Debra MessingLori
Mark RydellAl
Treat WilliamsHal

View Full Cast >

Images