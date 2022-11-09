Hollywood Hidden Lives

Not Available

Frank and Stephanie are rich Hollywood producers, so bored with their contemporary relationship that they take to spying on their guests via high-tech surveillance equipment. David and Madeline, on the other hand, are still struggling for their first big breaks. He's a screenwriter and she's an actress, which comes in handy when it comes to convincing Frank and Stephanie to let them use their guesthouse. You see, their relationship is entirely fictitious - designed to help them find decent accommodations while honing their crafts. The truth is they really can't stand each other.