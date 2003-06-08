2003

Hollywood Homicide

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 8th, 2003

Studio

Revolution Studios

Joe Gavilan (Harrison Ford) and his new partner K. C. Calden (Josh Hartnett), are detectives on the beat in Tinseltown. Neither one of them really wants to be a cop, Gavilan moonlights as a real estate broker, and Calden is an aspiring actor moonlighting as a yoga instructor. When the two are assigned a big case they must work out whether they want to solve the case or follow their hearts.

Cast

Harrison FordSgt. Joe Gavilan
Josh HartnettDet. K.C. Calden
Lena OlinRuby
Bruce GreenwoodLt. Bennie Macko
Isaiah WashingtonAntoine Sartain
Lolita DavidovichCleo Ricard

Images