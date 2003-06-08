Hollywood Homicide

2003

Joe Gavilan (Harrison Ford) and his new partner K. C. Calden (Josh Hartnett), are detectives on the beat in Tinseltown. Neither one of them really wants to be a cop, Gavilan moonlights as a real estate broker, and Calden is an aspiring actor moonlighting as a yoga instructor. When the two are assigned a big case they must work out whether they want to solve the case or follow their hearts.