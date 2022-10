Not Available

A teen and his friends get into trouble for vandalizing the Hollywood sign, and rather than going to prison he opts to work for his uncle's hot tub repair company. The sleazy salesman drums up business by sabotaging the tubs at Hollywood Hot Tubs and by wooing the owner. The nephew begins falling in love with the secretary at his uncle's company, but risks losing her when caught in compromising but unintentional situations while he goes about his duties as tub repairman.