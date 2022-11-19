Hollywood Hulk Hogan: Hulk Still Rules

Not Available

Before he was the idol of millions, before he was Hulk Hogan, Terry Bollea was a fan with a dream. But even he couldn't imagine where that dream would lead. No one in sports-entertainment has had quite the ride that Hollywood Hulk Hogan has. For the past 18 years, he has been the single most recognizable person in all of the industry. And for the majority of his 25-year career, he has been on the short list of the game's elite, headlining wherever he went and creating a cultural movement called Hulkamania in the process. This is his story.