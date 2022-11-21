Hollywood in my House

Not Available

Hollywood in my Huis is 'n coming-of-age romantic comedy set against the backdrop of 2004's matric dance in South Africa. The story focuses on an ordinary teenage girl - Jana van Tonder - who lives in an impoverished railway neighborhood with her dysfunctional parents. When she witnesses Charlize Theron's iconic Oscar win, Jana is inspired to transform her upcoming matric dance into her very own Hollywood Red Carpet mooment. Meanwhile, Jana's secret cursh, Brandon, the school's tennis champ, breaks off his relationship with Angelique, the school's most popular girl. But just as Jana needs to scrape together the courage to ask Brandon to the dance, her best friend and boy-next-door, Frikkie, reveals his true feelings for her. With the matric dance less than a month away, Jana has to make the difficult decision between her closest friend and her dream date.