Hollywood in Vienna 2019 - A night at the Oscars

»And the Oscar goes to…« This year »Hollywood in Vienna« will be setting out on a glamorous journey through eight decades of film music; the red carpet will be rolled out for some of the great Oscar-winning films & compositions, performed by the ORF RADIO SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA VIENNA and conducted by Boston Pops music director KEITH LOCKHART in one of the most beautiful concert halls in the world. Following a sparkling opening with HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD, our program includes legendary songs from THE WIZARD OF OZ, alongside orchestral music from cult films such as CASABLANCA, JAWS, OUT OF AFRICA, SCHINDLER’S LIST, as well as recent Oscar-winners, such as SHAPE OF WATER and BLACK PANTHER, adding up to an unforgettable concert experience in a festive setting reflecting the magic of Hollywood.