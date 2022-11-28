Not Available

Hollywood in Vienna The World of James Horner

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    On the first anniversary of James Horner's tragic death, we celebrate the legendary composer's greatest film scores with this Deluxe Blu-ray concert. James called this 2013 concert the 'most special moment' of his life. David Newman conducts an orchestra and choir in performances of suites from Titanic, Avatar, A Beautiful Mind, Braveheart and more! The Blu-ray also features a 75-minute symposium with James Horner discussing his creative process and some of his most loved scores.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images