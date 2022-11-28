Hollywood in Vienna The World of James Horner

Not Available

On the first anniversary of James Horner's tragic death, we celebrate the legendary composer's greatest film scores with this Deluxe Blu-ray concert. James called this 2013 concert the 'most special moment' of his life. David Newman conducts an orchestra and choir in performances of suites from Titanic, Avatar, A Beautiful Mind, Braveheart and more! The Blu-ray also features a 75-minute symposium with James Horner discussing his creative process and some of his most loved scores.