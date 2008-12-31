2008

Hollywood, je t'aime

  • Drama
  • Romance
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 2008

Studio

Lightfoot Productions

Recently broken up and barely enduring a dreary winter, gay Parisian Jérôme Beaunez impulsively books a solo Christmas vacation to Los Angeles. While there he meets some colorful locals and pursues a dormant desire to become a movie star - but never can quite put the past behind him. In this meditation on love and narcissism across continents, Jérôme goes far in the sun-drenched City of Angels but ultimately arrives at an old Hollywood maxim: there's no place like home. Written by anonymous

Cast

Chad AllenRoss
Whitney AndersonTrish
Eric DebetsJérôme Beaunez
Jonathan BlancGilles
Diarra KilpatrickKaleesha
Michael AiringtonNorma Desire

View Full Cast >

Images