Hollywood Man

Hollywood action film star Rafe Stoker has sunk $130,000 of his own money into his own production, but can't find legitimate financing to complete the film. His mob-connected investor demands an exorbitant amount of collateral and a guarantee that Rafe hand over a commercially acceptable film in 4 weeks, then hires a gang of psycho bikers to sabotage the picture to ensure he collects Stoker's collateral. As if a cranky local cop and bad weather didn't slow production enough, Crazy Harvey decides to take Rafe out of the picture after Rafe shows him up once too often.
