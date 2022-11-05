1934

Hollywood Newsreel

    Not Available

    Not Available

    March 23rd, 1934

    The Vitaphone Corporation

    A potpourri of features involving Hollywood celebrities. The Columbia University football team, winner of the 1934 Rose Bowl game, visits the Warner Bros. Studios and is greeted by several stars; Margaret Lindsay, Guy Kibbee, and Dick Powell work at a gold mine; Joan Blondell, recovered from a recent illness, thanks her fans; songs from the movie Harold Teen (1934) are performed by the songwriters and the film's stars.

    		Busby Berkeley
    		Joan Blondell
    		Joe E. Brown
    		Ricardo Cortez
    		Patricia Ellis
    		Hugh Herbert

