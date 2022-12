Not Available

This is a remembrance film featuring the picturesque village of Buchak, Cherkassy region, Ukraine where such prominent directors as Yuri Illenko, Sergey Parajanov, Andrei Tarkovsky, Volodymyr Denysenko and others shot their films in the 1950s - 1970s. The film is based on reminiscences by members of film crews and residents of Buchak village.