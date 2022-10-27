1934

Hollywood Party

  • Comedy
  • Music

Release Date

May 31st, 1934

Studio

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Jimmy Durante is jungle star Schnarzan the Conqueror, but the public is tiring of his fake lions. So when Baron Munchausen comes to town with real man-eating lions, Durante throws a big party with so that he might use the lions in his next movie. His film rival sneaks into the party to buy the lions before Durante.

Cast

Oliver HardyOllie
Jimmy DuranteHimself / Schnarzan
Jack PearlBaron Munchausen
Polly MoranHenrietta Clemp
Charles ButterworthHarvey Clemp
Eddie QuillanBob Benson

