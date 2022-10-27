Hollywood Party

Jimmy Durante is jungle star Schnarzan the Conqueror, but the public is tiring of his fake lions. So when Baron Munchausen comes to town with real man-eating lions, Durante throws a big party with so that he might use the lions in his next movie. His film rival sneaks into the party to buy the lions before Durante.
|Oliver Hardy
|Ollie
|Jimmy Durante
|Himself / Schnarzan
|Jack Pearl
|Baron Munchausen
|Polly Moran
|Henrietta Clemp
|Charles Butterworth
|Harvey Clemp
|Eddie Quillan
|Bob Benson
