Hollywood Sex Wars

Max, Aaron and Glen have a track record littered with strike-outs and misfit hook-ups. The boys embark on a mission to up their hot babe batting average. They meet Hollywood Casanova Johnny Eyelash who teaches these boys the game of scoring A-list arm candy. But there is one problem, the girls are organized, cunning and have an agenda of their own. Its not long before the girls, led by Big Wendy and Little Wendy pick up on Johnny's tactics and Hollywood becomes one big booby trap.